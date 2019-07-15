Victim identified after Lynn Haven crash

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)- Lynn Haven Police have identified the victim of a Sunday fatal crash involving four vehicles.

The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 77 at E. 3rd Street, near the foot of the Bailey Bridge.

Police say a Toyota truck driven by 16-year-old Johnathan Henderson of Panama City left the southbound lane of SR 77 and crashed into a Chevrolet truck in the northbound lane.

Another car then hit the Chevrolet truck. Henderson’s toolbox came out of the truck and landed in the road, and an SUV crashed into and landed on top of the toolbox.

Police say Henderson died at the scene. The driver of the other truck, Joseph Cancilla, was taken to Bay Medical Center. His condition is unknown. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.