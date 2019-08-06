Vice President tweets support for Tyndall

Once again, the White House has signaled strong support for Tyndall Air Force Base as officials work to rebuild.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted this today:

After Hurricane Michael destroyed Tyndall Air Force Base in October, I promised, on behalf of @realDonaldTrump, that our Admin would rebuild @TeamTyndall. I’m proud to announce we can rebuild the F35s by 2023! This is how we keep America’s great @usairforce lethal & ready! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 6, 2019

The tweet was followed by a statement from Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City.

“Today President Trump and Vice President Pence reaffirmed their commitment to fully rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base for the 5th generation fighter by 2023. This announcement gives certainty to our airmen at Tyndall and to the Panhandle as we continue to rebuild from Hurricane Michael,” Dunn said. “It’s clear the Air Force and the Trump Administration recognize the importance of investing in Tyndall as we modernize our warfighters. I look forward to continuing to work with the defense community to bring these squadrons in for a landing.”

Dunn added that Tyndall will become a purpose-built base for the 5th generation fighter with the addition of the F-35 squadrons. These squadrons will bring as many as 72 F-35s to Tyndall by 2023.