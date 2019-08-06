LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00
NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Vice President tweets support for Tyndall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
TYNDALLAFB_1444260696477_5097172_ver1.0_640_360_1493672038312_20481207_ver1.0_1280_720_1554217934791.jpg

Once again, the White House has signaled strong support for Tyndall Air Force Base as officials work to rebuild.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted this today:

The tweet was followed by a statement from Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City.

“Today President Trump and Vice President Pence reaffirmed their commitment to fully rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base for the 5th generation fighter by 2023. This announcement gives certainty to our airmen at Tyndall and to the Panhandle as we continue to rebuild from Hurricane Michael,” Dunn said. “It’s clear the Air Force and the Trump Administration recognize the importance of investing in Tyndall as we modernize our warfighters. I look forward to continuing to work with the defense community to bring these squadrons in for a landing.”

Dunn added that Tyndall will become a purpose-built base for the 5th generation fighter with the addition of the F-35 squadrons. These squadrons will bring as many as 72 F-35s to Tyndall by 2023.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.