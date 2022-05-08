PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The 4th annual VFW post-2185 Kentucky Derby party took place Saturday.

The party benefits the HOPE project, which is a local non-profit that helps veterans deal with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder.

The event featured food, drink, fascinators, games, and raffles, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the horses.

The fundraiser helps them feed and care for the horses that are rescued from starvation and kill pens.

David Trogdon is the director of the HOPE project and a veteran himself. He said he is thrilled to be able to continue this tradition.

“We’re so thankful for what they do for us because again, without the VFWs and the legions and the amvets and the other veteran’s organizations, there’s no way we could do what we do so hopefully because they are a blessing to us we can be a blessing to so many others that are hurting,” Trogdon said.

Last month, the HOPE project was able to reach 500 veterans.

You can find more information about the HOPE project here.