PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555 decided to kick off Independence Day Tuesday morning by honoring those who defend and protect.

Coordinated with The American Legion Post 402, the event took place at the Veteran’s Memorial at Aaron-Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.

Arnold High School’s JROTC Color Guard kicked off the event with the presentation of the flag, followed the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem, and words from U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Boatswains Mate Justin Irwin.

“It’s an honor to be part of this community because it’s such a patriotic community. And just to be able to speak and be a part of the community and tell everyone how important it is to have the independence that we have for over 247 years,” said Irwin.

During the words, veterans reflected on the nation’s history, and sent prayers and respects to those serving domestically and overseas.