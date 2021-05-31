VFW and American Legions holds wreath laying ceremony in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–On Monday, a Memorial Day observance ceremony took place at Panama City Beach Veterans Memorial Park. Those attending said they’re honored to remember our fallen heroes.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing today. Veterans are my heroes,” said James Sprandel, a Panama City Beach resident who said he attends the ceremony each year.

Sprandel and others came together for a wreath-laying ceremony at the park.

“We have such a beautiful a Veterans Memorial Park here that it’s a place of serenity and it just lends itself well to having a ceremony for the people here on the beach,” said Mary Lemburg, a post commander for the American Legion.

The American Legion hosted the observance with the VFW to honor the fallen.

“There’s a name or names that are in our hearts all the time. We keep them in our hearts but Memorial Day is when they come to the forefront,” Lemburg said.

The ceremony included a rendition of Amazing Grace, a performance by the Colorguard, and a few guest speakers including post commander Bob Hoffman.

“It is an honor for me to pay tribute to those that really sacrificed their lives,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says it’s important to remember why we honor the fallen not just today, but every day.

“I had an opportunity in Vietnam to see some of the bodies got back and here I was on the other end of it for funerals. So stuff like this means a lot,” Hoffman said.

The post commanders say wreaths are laid to symbolize the eternal service of those who served.

Wreath laying ceremony in PCB

