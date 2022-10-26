PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several veterans and their caregivers are in town to celebrate their homecoming.

Often, military heroes return home from war, go to the hospital and end up missing out on any kind of welcome home. The ‘Warrior Beach Retreat’ aims to make up for that.

Beginning at the airport, Warrior Beach Retreat officials welcomed the guests of honor by rolling out a red carpet on Tuesday.

The 10 selected veterans will be staying in Panama City Beach for a week.

On Wednesday morning, the women were chauffeured by limo to a spa day in Destin. The men spent their time on a fishing trip.

Warrior Beach Retreat Board Member Jerry Tabatt said they wouldn’t be able to put on this event without the public’s support.

“This community has opened their hearts, they have opened their wallets, they have opened their souls to this community,” Tabatt said. “And we’ve got guys that are out in the community during this week that come back to the hotel at night and they’re in tears because people in this community will actually leave notes on their windshield thanking them for their service.”

There will be a parade on Thursday at 4 o’clock celebrating the veterans.

Those who want to attend can meet at Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort and Spa off Jan Cooley Drive in PCB.

The parade ends around 7 at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church off West 11th Street in Panama City.

A ceremony will begin at that time.

Everyone is welcome to join both the parade and the ceremony.