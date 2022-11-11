PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around the country, people are honoring those who have fought for our freedom.

Bay County community members lined 11th street, waving American flags to show their appreciation to local veterans.

Among the crowd was 95-year-old Thomas Dellatore a World War II veteran.

“I lost my one brother in World War II. He got killed in France and that’s when I joined up then. I go to every function that they have going on for the military,” Dellatore said. “I’ll be there because you gotta remember the old folks now, all the old military guys now like myself now we’re getting up there in age.”

Dellatore joined the Air Force in 1945 and served 20 years.

Most of his time was spent in Germany, France and Hawaii.

“There’s only a few of us left now, but every year they remember us and I appreciate that especially the ones that aren’t here to honor them but they know where they are at and they’re home free, and that had a cost, but America has been free and we are lucky to have the country we have and the military that stands by us to protect our families,” Dellatore said. “And that’s why I became a part of it and I’m very honored.”

Decked out in pins and medals detailing his military career was veteran Terry Talley, he was drafted into the Marine Corps at 18 years old, and his first duty station was Vietnam.

Talley said out of the 11 guys in his unit, he is the only one left.

He said one word describes how he feels on Veterans Day.

“It’s pride, and you know that we got the freedoms that we have because of veterans,” Talley said. “And without us, I’d hate to think what would happen to this country. All I can say is get out and support the veterans, not only just today but support veterans every day. When you see one walking down the road or in the store, shake his hand. Thank them for their service, because they deserve it.”

The events concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Bay County Government Center with a speech from 325th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander Colonel Douglas Kabel.

“It’s really an amazing opportunity to be out here representing the 325th Fighter Wing,” Kabel said. “But not only that, but all of our veterans here and being able really to support the community that supports us so much on an everyday basis.”