Veteran’s Day events and discounts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Veteran’s Day is Thursday and several events in our area will honor those who served and those who are still serving our country. Below is a list of events in our area followed by businesses offering discounts to veterans.

Have an event you’d like us to add? Send us an e-mail at news@wmbb.com

Callaway Veteran’s Day Parade

Event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Cherry Street. Ends at Veteran’s Park.

Captain Anderson’s Marina

Veteran’s Day Freedom Celebration. Program starts at 11a.m. Cruise immediately following.

FREE sightseeing cruise for ALL Veteran’s, Retired, Military, Currently Serving Military and Their Families, Military I.D Required. Ticket’s now available 850-234-3435 or 850-234-5940

Limited Seating- Get your tickets early!

Destin HarborWalk

HarborWalk Village invites you to join them in Honoring Our Veterans. Enjoy a Veterans Day Celebration on the harbor. The ceremony will include historical remembrance and recognition of all branches of the services, patriotic entertainment, and vintage flyover air show! Honor those who have served our country and local charities that serve our community. Event begins at 5 p.m.

Panama City Beach

The City of Panama City Beach is sponsoring a Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony and Parade on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial near Aaron Bessant Park.

The event begins with a 3 p.m. parade through the center of Pier Park, which will include special guest and speaker Rep. Neal Dunn, the Color Guard from Arnold High School, elected officials, the Hope Project horses, American Legion Riders Post 402, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-9, dozens of patriotically decorated golf carts and our most notable guests — our American veterans.

The parade ends at the Veterans Memorial, where a ceremony begins at 4 p.m. The event will include live music, special comments from Rep. Dunn, and the reading of a proclamation by Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell. Representatives from local veterans groups will also be a part of the ceremony, which will conclude with a sunset playing of Taps. Taps is the nation’s official Song of Remembrance. Sunset is at 4:49 p.m.

We encourage those in the community to pay tribute to our veterans by participating in the parade. We are soliciting golf carts who can provide a ride to our veterans.

2021 Veterans Day Retail Deals and Discounts