MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — There are many veterans in the area who could be getting more compensation from their benefits.

A Vietnam Vets town hall meeting in Marianna will help bring clarity as to who should receive more money due to new laws and bill updates.

The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and the Florida Veterans Foundation are going to be getting into the depths of new eligibility at the Rivertown Community Church on Wednesday.

Veterans Affairs Public Information Administrator Jeff Obos said there are thousands of dollars to be claimed.

He said the passing of the Pact Act has added several presumptive conditions to the disabilities list like high blood pressure and hypertension.

“Even if you don’t have one of these diseases, doesn’t mean that you are not eligible for benefits,” Obos said. “Your service connections through anything that’s wrong with you. As long as you find a service connection, you can put a claim in there and that’s what our examiners are here to help you do.”

Obos said one of the biggest issues he sees is that veterans try to go through the benefit claims process alone.

There are plenty of free services to help you pinpoint exactly how much compensation you should be receiving.

This meeting on Wednesday is one of them. It will be from 10-12 at 4534 Lafayette Street. No registration is required.

If you can’t make the meeting, Obos suggests contacting the state claims examiner at (727) 319-7440. You can also reach out to your county’s veteran service officer. They are a free resource too.

Vietnam Era Veterans in 6 county areas:

Bay – 6,400

Calhoun – 500

Gadsden – 800

Holmes – 600

Jackson – 1,700

Liberty – 200

Total – 10,200

2021 Census Bureau – America Community Survey