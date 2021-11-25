Veterans celebrate Thanksgiving at Veterans of Foreign Wars post

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans gathered in Parker, Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8205 to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Many celebrate every year with fellow veterans, who they consider to be their family.

“Some of our members, maybe having retired here and their kids or their grandkids may be in other states,” Judi Ross, the President of VFW Auxiliary said. It gives them a place to come, feel at home. And to share a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner.”

Some veterans were celebrating with the VFW for the first time, but plan to come back every year.

“I haven’t really celebrated Thanksgiving in the past few years but this year’s different,” Al Johnson, a retired Air Force veteran said.

Others decided to volunteer, due to how much veterans give to the country.

“My time here is in service to them because they got in front of bombs and bullets for me,” Auxiliary Chaplain Patrick Smith said. “The least I can do is you know, anything I can do down here.”