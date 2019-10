PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Superior Air Conditioning will hold a Veterans & First Responder Appreciation Luncheon at Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach October 22.

The free luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with door prizes available.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more on the luncheon’s details, including how veterans and first responders can enter to win a free system from A Superior Air Conditioning.