Wounded veteran and family honored with new home

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday an army veteran and his family were honored with a brand new home in Freeport.

John Goudie is a First Class Army Sergeant. He joined the army in 2009 and was elevated to the elite 7th Special Forces Group. In 2021 he was shot several times, including the leg, shoulder, arm, and back on a combat mission in Afghanistan.

The shooter was an Afghan Special Forces officer who turned on the American troops inside their own compound.

Goudie’s new home was provided by “Building Homes for Heroes”.

“What this house represents is the freedom you know for me, myself, to maybe do something that I love doing,” Goudie said. “You know and not so much what I have to do.”

He was honored by the dozens of people who showed up to welcome Goudie and his family into their new home.

“Really overwhelming just from the show out of support and all the people,” Goudie said. “You know the neighbors and the organizations. But the biggest thing that the house means is just the security you know for my family.”

Building Homes for Heroes Director for Construction, Kim Valdyke, believes the community is paramount in making the vets comfortable in their new homes.

”To see the community come out is really extremely important because if the veteran doesn’t have the support of the community they don’t feel welcome, they don’t feel at home, and they’ll isolate,” Valdyke said. “So to see our community come out, it’s just, it’s just absolutely amazing.”

Now, Goudie plans to help other vets receive their “forever homes” through Building Homes for Heroes.