Vernon mayor resigns

VERNON, Fla. (The Holmes County Times-Advertiser) — Despite recent attempts at achieving continuity among members of Vernon City Council, Mayor Candice Hodges resigned, effective immediately Tuesday morning Nov.16, according to News 13s Media Partners at The Holmes County Times-Advertiser.

In a council meeting held Monday, Nov. 15, Hodges expressed that she was disheartened about recent contention among council members and administrative staff.

The last several months have been peppered with disagreements over issues such as salaries and staff disciplinary actions.

That contention continued in Monday’s meeting during a tense exchange with City Clerk Tracy Walker and council members.

“My heart hurts,” said Hodges. “I just want everyone to get along. I don’t know how much more my heart can handle.”

Hodges did not give an official reason for her resignation and was not available for comment on Tuesday afternoon; however, she stated in an email that her health played a role in her decision.

“While I love our town and residents, circumstances have made me believe resigning is the best thing for my health and mental health,” wrote Hodges. “I hate to resign, but I thank you all so much for allowing me to serve the citizens of Vernon. Much love to you all.”