WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Vernon man was killed when he crashed into the woods in Washington County.

The 63-year-old man was driving a sedan north on Pate Pond Road south of Desalvo Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into the woods, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, who’s identity was not yet released, was pronounced dead at the scene.