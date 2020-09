PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another high school football game scheduled for Friday has bit the dust. The Vernon and Jefferson County game has been canceled.

Jefferson County canceled their game with Sneads that was scheduled for September 18th due to COVID-19 cases on the team and they’re still dealing with it.

Vernon head coach Gerald Tranquille said they are looking for another opponent for Friday as they don’t want to lose a game.