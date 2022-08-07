VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School’s Athletic Director and football coach was killed in a boating accident near the Bailey Bridge in Bay County.

According to the United States Coast Guard the only person involved in the accident was the victim, Trey Pike.

Officials with the Coast Guard said an off-duty Panama City Fire boat was in the water when they found Pike’s 21′ center console boat still running. The boat had run into a cement power line tower in North Bay.

Panama City Fire, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and USCG were all on scene.

FWC recovered Pike’s body.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, the accident happened between 11:00 and 11:30 Saturday night.