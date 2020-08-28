Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Verizon store manager arrested for stealing customer’s explicit videos

Local News

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested for stealing explicit videos and photos from multiple smartphones.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Freeman, 37 copied intimate photos from a customer’s phone after a man brought his phone into the Verizon store where Freeman works for an update.

In January of 2020, the man’s girlfriend learned that Freeman had shared three different intimate videos of her and her boyfriend together with another store employee on Facebook Messenger, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s boyfriend did not give Freeman permission to access the photos, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

After officers got a search warrant for Freeman’s Facebook account, they discovered he had sent the videos to two different friends back in May of 2020, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additionally, officers searched Freeman’s phone and found more explicit images of other women that he’d copied without permission. They suspect he airdropped them or recorded them directly onto his phone when in possession of the phones for service, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Freeman is being charged with three counts of sexually cyberstalking another person, three counts of accessing an electronic device without authority, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

