Verizon opens up on Sunday for a 250 backpack giveaway

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — On a normal week, Verizon is closed on Sunday, but today, many local Verizon stores were open handing out backpacks and school supplies.

“It’s our mission to give back, so it’s not at all Verizon stores. It’s only at the TCC locations,” said Jennifer Myrick, a local cellular sales representative.

The Cellular Connection aims to give back to the local community specifically.

This year, they continued their annual tradition of giving away 250 backpacks and supplies to go with them.

It was Jennifer Myrick’s third year to organize the event and she said she really enjoys putting it on.

“It feels good because, like, being local and giving back and being able to be a part of it, it makes me feel good,” said Myrick.

Kids could choose between seven backpack patterns and supply bags filled with a folder, notebook, glue stick, a ruler, pencils and a pencil case to put it all in.

“I think it’s very generous at a time with COVID coming in and out and parents are in and out of jobs, and students aren’t sure if they’re going to school or not. Parents haven’t had enough time to adequately prepare to get backpacks or supplies, or even possibly shop,” said Karen Butts, Port St. Joe’s Elementary School Assistant Principal.

As a former teacher and now a principal, Karen Butts has seen first-hand what it’s like for kids to show up to school without supplies.

“It is sad when we know that someone’s come in and they don’t have the things they need. You can tell they’re a little self-conscious, so it’s good to know that’s being remedied again,” said Butts.

All day kids and parents stopped by the Verizon store and can now go into the school year confident they have everything they need.