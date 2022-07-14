BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Transportation officials are struggling to keep up with the population growth in Bay County.

Congestion and traffic jams are happening daily.

Bay County transportation officials are identifying projects that will do the most good.

“I believe the pain we are feeling on Panama City Beach Parkway right now with the congestion we are having this summer, that has to be at the top of the list,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

Bay County Transportation Planning Organization and Emerald Coast Regional Council members are discussing the future of roadways in Bay County.

They’re formulating a final list to send to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT will then decide which projects to fund and when.

“So every five years, we do a long-range transportation plan which is a deep dive into the projects that are needed and revisiting the projects that have been completed in the whole region of Bay County,” Emerald Coast Regional Council Transportation Manager Mary Beth Washnock. “From that, we feed off of that the project priorities which is what we are doing now, so we come up with projects that need to be done.”

The top four projects include: six-laning Panama City Beach Parkway, six-laning Highway 231 north to Penny Road, six-laning Highway 390 between Highway 77 & Highway 231, and four-laning Highway 22 between Tyndall Parkway and Star Avenue.

“State Road 22 between Tyndall Parkway and Star Avenue has traditionally been a problem for the community,” Bryant said. “It is very congested especially when school’s in session. We have been trying to get that project for a number of years. It looks like it’s starting to move up on the work plan which is great news for that area of the community.”

State Road 22, and Panama City Beach Parkway from Frank Brown Park to Nautilus Street are both currently funded by FDOT.

Work on those projects should begin in the next couple of years.

Here you can find a complete map of the projects being proposed.