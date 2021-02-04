Vaccine clinic at Highland Park Baptist starts Friday

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is sponsoring a vaccine clinic on Friday, February 5th from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hiland Park Baptist Church.

1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are being offered to the community for patients 64-years-old and younger with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, congestive heart failure, obesity, down syndrome, heart disease, neuro disease, diabetes type 1 & 2. If you are not an Ascension Medical Group patient you are asked to bring a letter from your doctor.

The event is by appointment only, they will not be taking walk-ins. Reach out to your doctor or physician if you fit into one of the comorbidity groups and have them give you a letter of recommendation for the vaccine before you go to Highland Park Baptist.

Appointments are not guaranteed.

