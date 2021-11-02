Upgrades coming to Alf Coleman road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A heavily traveled road is getting an upgrade. Drainage problems on Alf Coleman Road will soon be fixed.

Panama City Beach is planning to raise the road level by two feet and add drainage underneath the roadway. By raising the road, it will no longer be in the flood plain.

Officials plan to add a sidewalk and additional lighting to make the roadway safer. They expect construction to start in early 2022.

“We’re designing the road system right now and getting ready to go out for bids after the first of the year,” Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said. “So we should have a contractor on site January, February, starting construction. And hopefully, get the road completed next year.”

Construction is expected to take about 10 months. Once it’s finished, sidewalks will be above flood level.