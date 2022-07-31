UPDATE:
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim has been identified in a Hartford homicide investigation.
The victim is 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.
Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case as a homicide.
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The State Bureau of Investigation and the Hartford police department are investigating a possible murder on Alabama Highway 167.
Authorities arrived on the scene of Highway 167 and County Road 45 in Hartford.
When they arrived they found a dead body.
Authorities are not able to confirm or deny the cause of death or if this is a murder investigation at this time.
Sources have indicated to WDHN that the body is that of a possible murder victim.
This case has been turned over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.
