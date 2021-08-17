UPDATE: Power still being restored after Tropical Storm Fred

Update as of 4:13 p.m.

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) had 2,921 homes and businesses without power caused by 192 individual outages across the four-county service area spanning from the Apalachicola River to just west of Ponce De Leon, as of 4:00 p.m.

“With the assistance of crews from our sister cooperatives, we have made great strides in restoration efforts to assure that every member has power as quickly and safely as we can do so,” Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Candace Croft said.

According to the news release, WFEC currently has 43 additional linemen assisting with power restoration efforts.

“We are working diligently to try and restore power to all members as quickly as possible. Please be mindful of the elderly and those with medical needs and reach out to them to offer assistance when possible,” Croft said. “Those with medically essential needs should have already made arrangements for optional shelter or a backup generator. If you are currently using a backup generator, it is a good idea to turn it off periodically to see if your utility power has been restored. We encourage everyone to stay hydrated and check on your neighbors.”

For more information about what to do during extended power outages, visit www.floridadisaster.org and www.foodsafety.gov.

For the most up-to-date outage numbers, visit www.westflorida.coop/outages.

We should note that Gulf Coast Electric is telling customers that their regular phone system went down during the storm. However, people can still call their Southport office and report outages at (800) 568-3667

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – As a result of Tropical Storm Fred, West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) crews were working to restore power to 5,230 homes and businesses in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington County as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.

“We understand that being without power, especially for an extended period of time, is an inconvenience for everyone. We also understand why members want to know when their power will be restored,” Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Candace Croft said. “We are sorry but unfortunately, we can’t provide specific location updates or timeframes when we are dealing with widespread outages that affect so many people.”

According to a news release, 10,000 homes and businesses were without power last night.

“What we can tell you is that a crew has been assigned specially to each area, even if you can’t see them on your street, they’re working as quickly but safely as possible to restore power to each and every member. We want everyone’s power restored as soon as it possibly can be and will utilize all the resources available to us to achieve this goal,” Croft said. “Please remember that crews have a very dangerous job and that their safety is our number one priority during outage restoration efforts. We appreciate all of the patience and kind words and understanding that have been shown to us and our crews.”

To report outages:

Text OUT to 800-342-7400

Call 844-688-2431 (844-688-2431) or

Download WFEC’s mobile app for Apple or Android devices

For the most up-to-date outage numbers, visit www.westflorida.coop/outages.

WFEC currently has 32 additional lineworkers from Clay Electric Cooperative, Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative, Musgrove Construction (electrical contractors), Escambia River Electric Cooperative, Central Electric Cooperative, and Peace River Electric Cooperative to help WFEC personnel make repairs. Additional line crews from Covington Electric Cooperative are also on their way to assist.