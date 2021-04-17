UPDATE: PCPD have found a vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officers with the Panama City Police Department have identified and located the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on April 8.

61-year-old Connie Py was hit by a car and killed while pushing a bike across U.S. 98 at 17th Street.

A potential vehicle was identified on surveillance camera video, and authorities located the vehicle on Saturday following an extensive search.

The Florida Department of Transportation is assisting with collecting evidence from the semi-truck involved in the accident because it is a commercial vehicle. The driver has been questioned and no charges have been filed, but the investigation is still ongoing.

PCPD would like the thank the public for their assistance in locating the suspect vehicle.