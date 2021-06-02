UPDATE: PCBPD and WCSO searching for Willie Robertson after carjacking, chase

Update as of 9:36 p.m.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Willie Robertson, 24, is wanted by the Panama City Beach Police for fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, and additional burglaries. They are also looking for a third suspect and a female suspect has been located, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton and Bay Sheriff’s deputies and Panama City Beach Police are on scene east of County Highway 395 and U.S. Highway 98 after a chase and a crash, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Beach police officers spotted the vehicle after an alleged carjacking and pursued it west into Walton County.

Walton deputies used spike strips just east of Emerald Coast Middle School and the vehicle crashed on the eastbound shoulder. A man and a woman emerged from the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black man and a black woman in the area with possible injuries from an airbag sustained in a traffic crash.

