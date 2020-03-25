UPDATE: OSCO says child found dead on Okaloosa Island murdered

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 03/25/2020 1:32pm: The following is a press release on the investigation from The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office Wednesday afternoon.

INFANT DIES IN MURDER/ATTEMPTED SUICIDE ON OKALOOSA ISLAND The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a five month old in an early morning murder and attempted suicide this morning. Deputies were called to the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m. by a crew of workers. The baby boy was found deceased in a pick-up truck. An autopsy is being scheduled. The infant’s mother, a local resident, is undergoing medical treatment for her injury. Additional information will be released at a later time.

