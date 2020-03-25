LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

UPDATE: OSCO says child found dead on Okaloosa Island murdered

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 03/25/2020 1:32pm: The following is a press release on the investigation from The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office Wednesday afternoon.

INFANT DIES IN MURDER/ATTEMPTED SUICIDE ON OKALOOSA ISLAND

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a five month old in an early morning murder and attempted suicide this morning. Deputies were called to the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m. by a crew of workers. The baby boy was found deceased in a pick-up truck. An autopsy is being scheduled. The infant’s mother, a local resident, is undergoing medical treatment for her injury. Additional information will be released at a later time.

UPDATE 03/25/2020 1:23 pm:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is investigating the child’s death as a domestic-violence related homicide and attempted suicide that took place this morning in a parking lot on Okaloosa Island.

Deputies were called to The Boardwalk parking lot around 7:30 a.m. by a crew of workers, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 5-month-old infant was found deceased in a pick-up truck.

His mother, a local resident, is currently undergoing medical treatment. An autopsy is being scheduled for the baby.

The sheriff’s office will have additional information at a later time.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Original story:

Deputies are investigating the death of a child on Okaloosa Island. According to the sheriff’s office, workers discovered the child in a truck in the parking lot of The Boardwalk Wednesday morning. Deputies have not said how the child died.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.