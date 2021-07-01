UPDATE: Missing teen has been found

UPDATE (4:52 p.m.) – Authorities said the missing teen has been found and returned to her family.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s help locating missing teenager, Avery Walker.

Walker, 15, was last seen on June, 26, 2021 near 18th Street and Beck Avenue.

She is approximately 5’2″ and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and could possibly be in the Panama City Beach area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or they can report tips anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 850-785-TIPS.