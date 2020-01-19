UPDATE: Fiream assault on Woods Drive turns into kidnapping, suspect on the run

UPDATE:

Further investigation by DPD revealed the suspect kicked the door in, shot the victim, and kidnapped the victim’s girlfriend. The suspect then fled the scene in a black KIA RIO with Alabama tag number 38HL126.

The suspect is identified as Marcus Roberson and the kidnapping victim is Tanesha McLeod.





The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of their whereabouts, call 911 and do not approach. If you have any other information, contact the non-emergency number at 615-3000.

ORIGNAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police responded to a male victim being shot in the chest on Woods Drive around 10:30 Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Rachel David, the victim was able to have a brief conversation with the officer. Immediately, the victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators are en route to the scene of the firearm assault.

As of now, the investigation is still early so there is no word on the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dothan Police Department or Crimestoppers.

We will continue to update as we receive new information.