UPDATE: Driver charged with homicide by vehicle in crash that killed school bus driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: State troopers have released the following information on the deadly school bus crash this morning.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a Mobile County school bus and two other vehicles. At around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, Brandon Barner, 22, of Panama City Beach, FL, was traveling on I-65 near the off-ramp to US 45 (exit 8) in a 2017 Nissan Altima. Barner’s vehicle struck a 2005 International bus driven by Kimberleigh Faith Welch, 32, of Wilmer. A 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Brunti Givens, 22, of Panama City Beach, FL, was also involved in the crash; all three vehicles were traveling south. Welch was transported to University Hospital in Mobile where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash; neither Barner nor Givens were injured. All three drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicle. Barner was charged with Homicide by Vehicle and has been booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Brandon Barner

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): The Alabama Education Association has confirmed the school bus driver has died.

UPDATE (9:23 a.m.) A Mobile County Public School System spokesperson has said the driver of the bus was taken to the hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Original story

A school bus has overturned following a crash on an I-65 southbound ramp near Highway 45 in Prichard. It looks like two other cars were involved in the crash and crime scene tape has been placed around the front of the bus. No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. We are working to get more information this morning.