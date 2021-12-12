Upcoming food and clothing giveaway to take place in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Kaboodles Boutique Feeding and Clothing Program will hold their monthly food and clothing distribution on Wednesday, December 15 at Madison Park along with Farm Share.

The organizations will give out perishable and non-perishable food items from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

They will also giveaway free clothes and furniture. The food distribution is a drive up event and is first come first serve. All you need to do is pop your trunk open to pick up the food.

The free clothes and furniture giveaway is from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m

During that time Santa Claus will make a special appearance and will pass out goodie bags. Pictures with Santa will also be available.

