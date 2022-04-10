BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several Easter Egg Hunts will take place next weekend and there’s even one just for the adults.

Gulf Coast State College SGA Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Located at the GCSC intramural field Over 10,000 eggs, a selfie station with the Easter Bunny and fun prizes



St. Andrews Underwater Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16 Hosted by the Panama City Dive Club Located at the St. Andrews Jetties 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Registration 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Event rules and safety briefing 10:45 a.m – 11:00 a.m. Gear Up 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. Egg Hunt 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Awards



Adult Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16 3:00 p.m. Prizes for grownups include beers and snacks from History Class and El Weirdo, special offers on tattoos, car washes, merchandise and other great items from local businesses. These prizes are not kid-friendly and this egg hunt is for the adults only. Located in the grassy field next to Bayou Joe’s in Panama City.



Panama City Beach Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16 3:00 p.m. Kids will be able to hunt for 25,000 eggs. There will be prizes and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny Frank Brown Park

