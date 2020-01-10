Up to 2,000 new housing units coming to Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One major issue the community still faces since Hurricane Michael is housing.

In Callaway, city officials are looking to solve that problem sooner rather than later, bringing on 2,000 housing units.

City Manager Ed Cook says this number will be reached through the nine different developments they currently have moving.

“They’re coming from all over the place, as far as development goes. Some of the ones that are already here currently are Bridge Harbor, Callaway Corners, Sentinel Pointe which is another Bridge Harbor development. Those were already here and those projects are expediting their building because they’re basically saying, they’re selling as fast as they can get them built,” Cook said.

Some of the developments are new projects as some are still in the early stages.

“There’s lots of land clearing going on now. We’re super excited. We’ve just finished up several beautification projects in the city and we just want to make the city attractive for people so they want to live here,” Cook said.

The costs of the units vary but Cook says not everyone increased their prices.

“I think cost wise it’s kind of different because a lot of construction going on, there is a strain on the supply, we know that construction cost is going up. I do know that several developers that were already previously selling homes, they locked their prices in and so their home prices haven’t gone up, with new developments, it’s going to be hard to say.”

Cook said it’s great for locals but another reason they want to get homes and commercial property back online is to accommodate the airman from Tyndall Air Force Base.

“One of the main concerns every Air Force base has when they do either expansion or new development, bringing in new personnel is to be able to have places for these people and have these amenities that are necessary.”

He says they are also working with economic development teams to make the city a more attractive place to live and play.

“We’re not the tourist town, we’re not the go-to place for entertainment but we’re currently working with multiple properties up and down Tyndall Parkway to get these properties cleared through our commercial property debris removal program so that these will become available.”

Cook says they expect at least 500 units will be completed by the end of 2020.