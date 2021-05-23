Unwined to take place June 4 and 5

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Wine enthusiasts and foodies will be excited to know Unwined is taking place June 4 and 5.

Visit Panama City Beach has partnered with ‘Southern Living’ magazine for the big event.

Attendees will be able to taste dishes prepared by ‘Top Chef’ Kelsey Barnard Clark and sample drinks while also enjoying live music.

The event kicks off on Friday June 4 at 6:00 p.m. with a pre-party. Tickets for Friday night are sold out but you can still attend Saturday’s ‘Grand Afternoon Tasting’ beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday June 5 at Aaron Bessant Park.

To purchase tickets, click here.

