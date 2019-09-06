UNSPOKEN: How Hurricane Michael impacted veterans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Center for Disease Control, suicide rates are on the rise across the country’s entire population.

The Department of Veterans Affairs states 20 veterans commit suicide daily and many of those cases are connected to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Experiencing Hurricane Michael could’ve also triggered a veterans’ PTSD or caused them to develop it.

Bay County Veteran’s Service Officer, John Deegins said, “Let’s take a combat veteran and they have PTSD from some experience in combat. They could also develop PTSD due to the storm.”

He says anything could trigger the PTSD including a major thunderstorm, the smell of a pine tree or even just being in hurricane season.

“It really doesn’t go away and it may be dormant for years and then all of a sudden, something would trigger it and it comes right back,” Deegins said.

Deegins says after the storm, their office has been even busier in helping veterans and their families cope with the devastation.

He says they work along many different agencies in the county to bring the resources and counseling anyone needs, but the best thing to do is stay busy.

“Keep your mind occupied and get exercise. That helps a lot. Idle minds and idle hands, you start to think about what has happened and start to dwell on that, you might have a problem,” Deegins said.

Deegins says if anyone needs immediate help, the Veterans Crisis Hotline is always available. The number for that is 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

More resources for veterans throughout the panhandle are listed below.

Bay County Veterans Services

840 W 11th St

(850)248-8280

Open: Mon – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bay County Veteran Center

3109 Minnesota Avenue, Suite 101

Panama City, Fl 32405

(850)522-6102

Open: Mon- Thurs. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday (1st Sat. of the month) 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For assistance after hours, weekends, and holidays call: 1-877-WAR-VETS (1-877-927-8387)

VA Mental Health PCB Outpatient Clinic West

140 Richard Jackson Boulevard

Panama City Beach, Fl 32407

(850)636-7000

Open: Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fleet and Family Support Center

Naval Support Activity Panama City

Center is open to active duty, reserves on active duty, retired military, and spouses.

(850)235-5800

Washington County Veteran’s Services

1331 South Blvd

Chipley, Fl 32428

(850)638-6140

Hours: Mon – Thurs 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Franklin County Veteran’s Services

33 Market Street, Room 103

Apalachicola, Fl 32320

(850)653-8096

Hours: Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (EST)

Gulf County Veteran’s Service

1000 Cecil G. Costin St. Blvd, Room 311

Port St. Joe, Fl

(850)229-6125

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (EST)

Email: vetservices@gulfcounty-fl.gov

Jackson County Veteran’s Services

2851 Jefferson St

Marianna, Fl 32448

(850)718-5620

Hours: Mon -Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walton County Veteran’s Services

47 North 6th Street

DeFuniak Springs, Fl 32435

(850)892-8140

Hours: Mon – Thurs 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Life Management Center

525 East 15th Street

Panama City, Fl 32405

(850)522-4485 (for Crisis Hotline, press 5)

https://lmccares.org/contact/

Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital

1940 Harrison Ave

Panama City, Fl 32405

(850)763-0017

Licensed mental health professionals are available 24/7