University Academy installs protective shields to solve problems with masks

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — As University Academy in Panama City prepares for students to return August 25, part of their new protocol will include plexiglass shields on guided reading tables.

One reason why the school believes this will help their students is because parents like Jeannine Bernard fear their children will not cooperate in wearing a mask all day

“I have to pay attention to him because he says it’s hot and with them they will automatically take it off,” said Bernard.

Another side effect staff at University Academy found with students wearing masks all day is the impact on teaching children to read.

Kindergarten teacher Kelly Forehand says these are the most important years in a child’s reading development process and they still have so much to learn.

“It’s important for them to be able to see me and how I’m forming the sound as well as for me to see them and see how they are forming the sound,” said Forehand.

The school is currently installing these shields on the guided reading tables in kindergarten through second grade classes. This gives students the opportunity to remove their masks, hang them right next to their seat so they do not lose them and sit at a safe distance to practice reading skills.

Principal, Wes Smith, says he understands it is difficult for the kids to wear a mask all day so anytime they can get a break he wants to give it to them.

“We just want to make the kids as comfortable and as safe as possible and make sure they have that instructional environment,” said Smith

Staff say they will be sanitizing the shields before the students rotate reading groups. Once the students get up they will be asked to put their mask back on in order to remain safe.

For now University Academy will only be installing the plexiglass shields in the K-2 classrooms, but Smith said if the budget allows they will go in the upper level classrooms as well.