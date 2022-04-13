PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement continued to partner with community businesses, to access business cameras in emergencies.

On Wednesday the United Way of NorthwestFlorida gave the Panama City Police Department access to its cameras. Police officials said that about 20 businesses have partnered with the department.

The system is called ‘BAYROC’ and has been operational for several months. Panama City police are working with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to monitor safety throughout Panama City.

“We’re just really excited to partner with Panama City Police Department,” United Way of Northwest Florida Interim President Gina Littleton said. “We think it’s important, as United Way that we access all those different avenues from our donors, and our business partners and the community. And this is another way that we can partner with the community to make things better in Bay County.”