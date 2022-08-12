PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–In addition to financial support, the United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free workshops for its affiliated non-profit agencies.

They hosted their first workshop Friday morning. It focused on the roles and responsibilities of a volunteer board of directors, and their partnership with executive directors. The United Way of Northwest Florida currently partners with 49 local non-profits within in their six county reach.

United Way of Northwest Florida President and CEO, Gina Littleton, said assisting these non-profits is crucial as it creates a better community for all of us.

“It’s all about making sure our community has what it needs and anything that we can offer our agencies, means that they can take that information and make their agency better. Which means that we can serve more people and meet more needs,” she said.

United Way of Northwest Florida will continue their agency training series with a workshop on grant writing in September and continue with new topics every other month.