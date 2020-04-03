Union fears coronavirus spread in local prison

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION, Marianna, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of employees at a local prison are doing what they can to keep themselves and inmates healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

However, the employees are speaking out, saying the prison system is putting them at risk of getting sick with the current protocol in place.

News 13 spoke with Employee Union President, Charles Jones to hear their concerns.

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons decided to use some of the staff from FCI Marianna to be auxiliary forces for some responses to the coronavirus. Some staff went to California when the ships were going on and to do security forces out there. And then we have some other staff right now that is in Oakdale (Louisiana) at the federal prison down there,” Jones said.

Jones says the employees are not upset they’ve been sent to go help other places but it’s what happens when they get home that’s concerning.

“They were not put on any type of quarantine or anything like that. They just came back to work. That has a great potential for a spread. They said that there was a low risk but with this COVID-19, nobody knows if someone is asymptomatic or not.”

A group of medical staff is also away right now and Jones says there is no plan to allow them to quarantine when they return.

He says every employee has the option to self-quarantine but if they want to get paid during that time, they have to use their own leave.

“The employees are in a lose lose situation. The bureau is not doing the right thing by the employees to make sure that they can stay home and get paid to stay home since they sent them to those areas, Jones said.

Jones says they worry about not only the virus being spread within the prison but also the impacts it’ll have on the community. He says lots of employees, including himself, limit the time they are around family members and their children to ensure they don’t get them sick.

The employees are screened each day as they head into work but Jones says if someone is sent home because they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, they go home without pay or forced to use their acquired leave.

Another concern, Jones says, is the lack of protective equipment the staff is allowed to wear.

He says they are supposed to get fitted for N-95 masks but until then, the employees are not allowed to wear any type of protective covering over their faces.

When he asked why Jones says this is the response he was given: ‘Well we don’t want to intimidate the inmates or have them panic because you’re wearing a mask.’ Well, the staff wants to be safe and not spread it to the inmates.”

He says one of the employees even got a doctor’s note in order to wear a mask due to health issues but that employee still was not allowed to wear the protective gear while at work.

Overall, Jones and the nearly 200 employees he represents say they just want better protection to ensure they, their families, the inmates and community stays healthy.

News 13 has reached out to officials with FCI Marianna with questions concerning these issues and waiting to hear back.