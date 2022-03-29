PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 will be airing a new segment on News 13 Midday every Tuesday. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” will be sharing his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise.

He will touch on the different ways to motivate yourself to workout, keep on track for a healthy lifestyle and explain the importance of good nutrition in your diet.

This time he explained how to keep track of the different carbs in a food item and explained the different kinds of carbs, including sugar alcohol.

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition labels or sugar alcohols, you can start with his website or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.