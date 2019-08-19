UF IFAS sponsors Northwest Florida springs tour

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Northwest Florida is home to some of the state’s most beautiful springs.

On August 21st, the natural resource agents with UF IFAS extension offices from across the Panhandle are hosting a springs tour.

The tour takes people to Vortex, Ponce De Leon and Morrison springs. “Everyone can register for the tour where you do a little bit of hiking, just moderate to easy hiking and just listen to education about the different springs and what they offer. There is a second ticket option which is $40 and that includes the tour on foot and also a kayak tour,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

The tour is 18 and up, but worth it. It starts at 8:45 a.m. and can last anywhere from 1 to 3 o’clock. It’s not just a chance to explore the beauty of the springs here at home, but also an opportunity to learn about them.

“I think it’s important for everyone to understand where our water comes from and how everything we do plays a role in our ability to use that water in the future and to keep it as clean as possible and also just to conserve those natural resources that we have,” said McConnell.

Due to popularity, the tour has already filled up but they usually try to host more than once a year. For details on when that will be and any other events sponsored by UF IFAS, be sure to contact their office.

If you’re curious about visiting these springs without the tour, they’re open to the public year-round.