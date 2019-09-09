UF IFAS Sponsoring Mental Health Seminar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Mental wellness and asking the tough questions on the topic has always been a mission for health professionals, but post-Hurricane Michael, it’s more important than ever.

Officials with the University of Florida’s family youth and community sciences division are sending in the experts and hosting a training focused on disaster response and recovery.

“It is primarily for first responders and also people who are on the Florida State agricultural response team which includes a lot of extension agents and department of agriculture employees, but it is open to the public,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

The event is free, but you must register. It’ll be September 24th and 25th, taking up about a day and a half for the entire training. Despite the lengthy training, staff say it’s worth it.

“This is an opportunity to really get some education recognizing some mental health issues and especially with the impact of Hurricane Michael, this major disaster that we had, I think there really is a need for people to be able o recognize this,” said McConnell.

You’ll receive a certificate upon completion, as well as a greater understanding of the severity of the issue.

“We’re all under a lot of additional stress and strain and anxiety from adults down to our youth in the community. So I think that having some awareness and trying to connect people in the right way is going to be very important as far as our recovery process,” she said.

To register for the free course, follow this link.