UF IFAS planning open house for the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After suffering damage from Hurricane Michael, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) office in Panama City will be hosting an open house at their building for the entire community.

Every Sunday night, we tell you about the programs sponsored and led by UF/IFAS agents, but now it’s time to find out firsthand all the work they do for the community.

“It’s just an opportunity for the community to come in, meet the extension agents, see what kind of programs we offer, and what our services are.” UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent Julie McConnell said.

If you want to get involved, UF/IFAS members said now is the perfect time.

“Meet with us, talk with us, see if there are any opportunities for them to attend classes or workshops,” Moconnell said. “Or maybe if they want to become a volunteer, we have volunteer opportunities available also.”

The open house will be held on Thursday September 26th at their newly repaired building, which is located in the old Cedar Grove City Hall at 2728 east 14th street, from 3 to 6 pm.

You can learn about programs including the Master Gardener Program, Sea Grant Program and 4-H Youth Activities.

UF/IFAS said all are welcome to attend.

“The best use that I see is accepting people here at any time,” said Scott Jackson. “Just so they can come and get information that they need to make their lives better.”