U.S. Coast Guard responds to distressed boat call

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to their Facebook, the U.S. Coast Guard station in Panama City received a report around 9 p.m. Sunday that a 30-foot Grady white, with eight people onboard, was disabled due to electrical and motor problems just off St. Andrews Pass.

The Coast Guard is launching a 45-foot response boat to assist. Mariners are advised to keep a sharp lookout, help if possible, and report all sightings to the U.S. Coast Guard.



-UPDATE-

As of 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening, the station’s RBM crew arrived on scene and the vessel was able to get one motor running. The RBM crew is currently escorting the vessel back in to port.