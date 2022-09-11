PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have turned over the investigation of an “industrial accident” to the United States Coast Guard.

Police said they got the call around 6:45 Sunday evening.

Police would not say the nature of the accident or if there were any injuries.

However, investigators learned the accident took place on a foreign vessel docked at the port which prompted police to turn the investigation over to the USCG.

News 13 is following this story and will post more details as they become available.