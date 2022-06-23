PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are warning the public about several phone scams.

The Florida Bureau of Investigation released information Thursday that the suspects claim to be attorneys, FBI agents, or law enforcement officers.

The phone call appears on screens as a call from the Northern District U.S. Attorney’s Office, they wrote in a news release. Once a person picks up, the scammers say the person must pay them a fine to avoid an arrest.

Officials said the information used by scammers seems official, but that is a tactic they try to use. No one in law enforcement will contact suspects about crimes over the phone and demand money.

If you were contacted or believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and to the Federal Trade Commission.