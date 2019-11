PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal prosecutors will hold a second press conference on Tuesday regarding local corruption.

29 people were indicted on Friday as a part of an alleged criminal network that defrauded the federal government out of a little more than $373,000 through a system of kickbacks.

The indictments were a part of U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe’s Public Trust Unit’s battle against public corruption.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. in Panama City.