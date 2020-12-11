U.S. 98 and 23rd St. intermittent lane closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Street traffic on U.S. 98 and 23rd St. will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures within the 23rd Street flyover work zone from 10:30 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. Thursday for roadway paving and shoulder work. Traffic control officers will assist in directing motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.

