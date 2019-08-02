U.S. 231 expanding soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– The future of U.S. 231 may include six lanes rather than four. The Florida Department of Transportation held a public hearing Thursday to get the public’s opinion.



The widening will extend from north of Pipeline Road to north of Penny Road.



The DOT also plans on replacing the Bayou George southbound bridge. The northbound Bayou George bridge will be widened.



The project is in its final stage of the design process. After the design is completed, the state will purchase the land impacted by construction. The DOT says this project will improve transportation and safety for the community.



“U.S. 231 is a major hurricane evacuation route so obviously here on the coast, with experiencing Hurricane Michael, we want to make sure that we have the most capacity available to move people from the coast should a major storm occur,” said Ian Satter, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation.



After the design is finalized, the next step for the DOT is to purchase the right-of-way.