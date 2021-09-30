U.S. 231 widening project discussed at public meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents had the opportunity to give their opinions on the Highway 231 widening project as the Florida Department of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss the current plans on Thursday.

The goal is to improve traffic flow from just north of Pipeline Road all the way to the intersection of Balboa Avenue and West 15th Street. Crews will expand the highway from 4 lanes to 6 lanes.

It also includes a flyover at the Harrison Avenue intersection and an overpass at Highway 77 by the old Panama City Mall.

“We’re always worried about safety and making everything safer for the traveling public and increasing this capacity and putting in this flyover is a major component of moving people and freight more quickly through this area that’s oftentimes been congested in the past,” said Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Specialist, Kohen Brannon.

“With the residents who live here as our population grows and you add that to the tourism in the summertime, safety is always paramount,” said Bay County Commissioner, Bill Dozier. “The expansion is so important for our area and we’re all excited to see it come.”

The total cost of the project will be close to 200 million dollars.

The state has not fully funded the cost, so they haven’t set a start date for the work.