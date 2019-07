PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents may have seen the ‘Highland Park’ sign off of U.S. 231 when nearing the Hiland Park area in Panama City.

Found on the side of the U.S. 231 northbound lane, the typo in the sign may soon be fixed.

News13 reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation who explained that when contractors are replacing signs there is a possibility of making an error.

FDOT stated that they will inspect the sign and correct it if an error is found.